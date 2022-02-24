West Ham keen to sign in-demand Tottenham defender

West Ham are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. 

The 24-year-old centre back is currently on his seventh loan spell away from the club and is currently impressing whilst in Scotland with Celtic. TEAMtalk understands Celtic have an ‘option to buy’ clause in his contract, worth more than £10m. With Celtic reportedly interested in making the deal permanent, West Ham will have to match this offer in order to secure his signature.

Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, Burnley and Watford are all also interested in the USA international, as well as multiple Championship clubs.

