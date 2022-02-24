Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah remains the subject of intense interest from West Ham United.

It is understood by GiveMeSport, The Hammers remain keen on signing the 22-year-old in the summer when his contract runs out, despite his lack of playing time for Arsenal this season.

The Hale End graduate has only managed a smattering of minutes under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League this season, accumulating just 66 minutes in the Premier League.

Nketiah has mostly got his minutes in the cup when The Gunners have rotated their teams around in order to give the first team a rest. That being said, he scored five times in many appearances in the EFL Cup in this method, with a hat-trick against Sunderland being his most prominent game.

West Ham still need a back-up for Michail Antonio, and while a more expensive option may also be considered to rival Antonio and strengthen their attacking options Nketiah would certainly provide a strong option off the bench and in terms of squad depth.

He has proven himself to be in instinctive finisher when giving a run of games, so would certainly provide a better option as back-up than Andriy Yarmolenko currently does.