Agent of Liverpool-linked striker breaks silence on transfer speculation

Liverpool has recently been linked with signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Reports in Italy, earlier this week, from outlet Calciomercato, claimed Martinez has emerged as a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp, who is identifying potential long-term replacements for Roberto Firmino.

Currently enduring a tricky patch of form that has not seen him score since December last year, Martinez’s lack of goals has seen his Inter Milan future heavily speculated.

Liverpool isn’t thought to be alone in their pursuit of the South American though with Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and most recently Manchester United all also linked (Fichajes).

However, while Martinez’s long-term future at the San Siro remains up in the air, reacting recently to the possibility of his star client securing a blockbuster switch has been agent Alejandro Camano, who when speaking to FC Inter 1908, said: “Lautaro doesn’t think about himself, he only thinks about Inter.

“He wants to help and wants fans to be happy. Inter haven’t scored many goals lately, but it’s just a process and will return to scoring, that’s for sure.

“Lautaro wants Inter to win, he is not interested in personal success. We must remain calm because Lautaro is happy at Inter and is happy with Inter fans.”

Although Camano’s assessment doesn’t bode well for any interested clubs, following suggestions former striker Romelu Lukaku wants to make a shock return from Chelsea (Gazetta dello Sport) – Inter Milan’s hierarchy may be pursued to use Martinez as a way to raise funds to resign the Belgium international.

Since joining the Nerazzurri from Argentine side Racing Club back in 2018 in a deal worth a modest £22.5m, Martinez has gone on to feature in 165 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 83 goals along the way.