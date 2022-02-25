Agent says West Ham wanted £70m striker, who has now scored 20 goals in 20 games

An agent has said that West Ham were interested in Patrik Schick, before he scored 20 goals in 20 league games this season.

HITC reported that West Ham were after Schick before this season, and continued their interest with an enquiry in January. Leverkusen understandably ruled out a sale, unless they received a fee of around £70m. With Michail Antonio ageing, a striker is a clear target for David Moyes, but they may have to look elsewhere if the reported fee Leverkusen are demanding is too much for them.

Schick has been in fine form this year, scoring 20 league goals in as many games and is likely to be a target for many clubs in the summer.