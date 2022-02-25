Antonio Conte has confirmed he has spoken to Daniel Levy following his post-match outburst shortly after the defeat to Burnley midweek.

“Yes I spoke to Daniel Levy. Our chairman knows very well that I’m here to help the club in every moment. I will do that until the end,” The Express quotes, from Conte’s most recent press conference. “I repeat, I want to help the club with every aspect,” he added.

From the outside looking in, it seems Conte has calmed down after a heated post-match press conference following a defeat. Naturally, after four defeats in five games, he’s going to be very frustrated and probably said some things in the heat of the moment. Talks with Levy seem fairly positive for Spurs fans and the recent comments from Conte are simply due to the fact he is a born winner, someone who hates losing and will do everything possible to win.

There aren’t many managers as passionate as Conte in the league, that’s obvious to see just watching him standing in the dugout. He heads and kicks every single ball and sometimes his passion may get him into trouble during interviews. The concern for supporters of Tottenham may be him questioning some of the players and hinting that plenty of managers have come in with the same squad and struggled. If Conte is given time and full summer transfer window with backing, we will likely see a completely different Spurs team.