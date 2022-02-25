European giant Paris Saint-Germain is eyeing up a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

PSG are keeping tabs on the former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager after comments he made following his teams 1-0 loss to Burnley which cast doubt on the Italians future in North London.

Conte has now lost four of his last five games as Spurs boss, and has seen his hopes of clinching a top four spot ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal take a massive dent as a result.

But French league leaders PSG are monitoring the situation according to BUT!PSG, and while they view former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as their dream candidate, Conte is being kept in their minds as a consideration.

Conte has won league titles wherever he has gone, most recently bringing Inter their first Serie A title in a decade by overthrowing another one of his former sides Juventus.

The challenge at Spurs, by Conte’s own admission, is something completely different to what he has become used to.

While he is normally fighting for a spot at the top of the table, Spurs are more used to competing for league position rather than trophies, and it is a change Conte is seemingly not relishing thus far.