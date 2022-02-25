Arsenal and Newcastle keen to sign Ligue 1 striker who has scored 16 goals this season

Despite shocking fans all around the world and beating Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season, French side Lille look nowhere near the force they were last time out.

Currently sitting as low as 11th in the Ligue 1 table, Lille’s hopes of retaining their league crown have been dashed.

Despite their poor form collectively though, on an individual level, attacker Jonathan David still remains as prolific as ever.

Having featured in 34 matches, in all competitions, so far this campaign, the New York-born striker has already racked up 16 goals, making him the side’s top scorer by quite some distance.

Following what has been a continued spell of fine form, the Canada international, whose deal is not set to expire until 2025, could be set for a bumper move to England’s top-flight.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims the 22-year-old is wanted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Eddie Howe’s cash-rich Newcastle United.

The start of 2022 is not the first time David has been linked with a move away from Lille though – last year saw the striker’s agent suggest the 22-year-old will leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Responding to those claims, manager Jocelyn Gourvennec, who spoke to RMC Sport (as quoted by 24h Foot News), said: “I don’t know his agent. He starts from a long way, mentioning this in mid-December. He’s doing his job. It is a file that the president will manage and manage well.

“I think we should not disturb Jonathan (David). He doesn’t need that, he’s good in his sneakers. His agent must also be careful not to put things in his mind, sometimes it upsets the players.

“We have already seen some and we will see others. He must accompany his player as he does. He’s a very good boy who works well. He has to keep this.

“But now is not the time to talk about what he will do at the start of the season. Of course, at 21, by doing what he does, he will attract envy but having spoken with the president, I think he is very calm in this matter.“

Since joining Lille from Belgian side Gent in 2018 in a deal worth £24.3m, David has gone on to net 29 times and provided five assists in 82 appearances in all competitions.