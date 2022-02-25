Arsenal have been offered one of their transfer targets, Joao Felix.

Reports emerged earlier this month of a rift between Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and striker Felix. Arsenal have been interested in Felix previously, but have now been offered the chance to sign the 22-year-old, reports TEAMtalk (via Miguel Delaney’s newsletter with The Independent.)

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid for a whopping £113m, according to the Mirror, but was subject to a falling out with manager Simeone, after comments he made in an interview. Speaking to The Athletic, Felix said: “I think we all know what the problem is [with the team], I don’t want to say though.” Although not overly controversial, the comments can be interpreted in different ways, potentially questioning the manager.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a striker after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic in January, and have been linked with many forwards over the last few months. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are set to leave at the end of the season, leaving them short of options up top.