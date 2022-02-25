Mikel Arteta wants William Saliba to sign a new deal, despite links to Real Madrid.

According to BUT (via Get French Football News), Mikel Arteta could offer Saliba a new deal after impressive performances for Marseille whilst on loan. The 20-year-old has a contract until 2024, but Arsenal may want to extend the deal, with interest from other clubs.

Earlier this month, Calcio Mercato reported that Real Madrid were interested in signing Saliba, along with AC Milan and Inter. With the French youngster being a regular in defence at only 20 years old, it’s understandable that big clubs are after him. Marseille is his third loan spell, after spending some time at Nice the season before and staying at Saint Etienne for a season after Arsenal signed him.

Saliba is yet to make his Arsenal debut, since signing in 2019, but Arteta hopes he can be a part of the first team squad next season. With Benjamin White and Gabriel’s excellent form this season, Saliba may find it difficult to get into the team initially. If he is looking to continue playing regular football, then maybe a move away from The Emirates is the right move for his career.