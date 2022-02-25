Chelsea outcast believes he should start EFL Cup final vs. Liverpool

Despite making some crucial saves en route to the final of the Club World Cup, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opted to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga in favour of number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The decision to recall Mendy back to the Blues starting lineup was one that paid off for Tuchel after his side went on to beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in extra time two weeks ago.

Having now lifted the Club World Cup, as well as last season’s Champions League, Tuchel’s incredible record at Chelsea, since taking over from Frank Lampard, has continued.

The German tactician will have another opportunity to lift major silverware again this weekend though.

The Blues, who have reached the final of this season’s EFL Cup, are set to take on Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

However, following his exile against Palmeiras a fortnight ago, according to a recent report from The Sun, Arrizabalaga now feels he is owed a cup final start but realises it is going to be difficult to dislodge the in-form Mendy.

Klopp, on the other hand, appears to be having less difficulty selecting his side’s goalkeeper for this weekend’s final.

Young Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is understood to be in line to start for Liverpool in what will be the first major final of the 2021-22 season (Daily Mirror).

The intriguing cup game is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m (UK time) on Sunday 27 February and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports UHD.