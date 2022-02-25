Denmark star Christian Eriksen will make his debut for Brentford on Saturday, it has been revealed.

Bees boss Thomas Frank confirmed that Eriksen would be in the squad for Brentford’s huge relegation clash against Newcastle United and added he would get on the pitch at some point.

As quoted by The Athletic, he said: “Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow.”

Eriksen, a former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star, suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

Thanks to the swift actions of teammate Simon Kjaer and on-site paramedics, Eriksen’s life was saved. He has since had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted to support his heart, but under Serie A rules he could not play for Inter with this in him, so Inter were forced to release the player earlier this season.

With the 30-year-old then without a club, Brentford swooped in to sign him up in January.

Frank added: “It is a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family when he walks out onto the pitch.

“For everyone involved in football who saw what happened, it’s another one of those reminders that we are privileged to do what we do and be alive and we need to appreciate every day and every moment.”

Brentford are currently sitting just four points above the relegation zone and could drop as low as 17th if they fail to win and results go against them this weekend.

Eriksen was a intuitive playmaker before the incident, so his impact for Brentford in steering clear of relegation could be massive.