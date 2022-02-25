Anthony Elanga is set to be called up to the next Sweden squad, with England looking to sway his decision.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet report that it would be a shock if the Swedish national team were to not call up the young talent, who is eligible for Cameroon, Sweden and England. Marca have also reported that England will be looking to sway his decision, after his performances for Manchester United this season.

With the Sweden squad set to be announced over the coming weeks, Gareth Southgate must convince him to pledge his allegiance to England before this time. Last year’s European Championship runners up are far from short of talent in similar positions to Elanga, which may be a factor in his decision.

Elanga has already represented Sweden at multiple youth levels, but this doesn’t stop him from switching countries due to it not being in the senior squad. It’s no surprise to see all three countries he is eligible for looking to convince him, after his excellent form since coming into the United squad.