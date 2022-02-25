Manchester United have been snubbed by Mauricio Pochettino in their attempts to bring in a new manager.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Pochettino has been heavily linked in becoming the new head coach of The Red Devils when current Interim boss Ralf Rangnick moves upstairs into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

It is understood United are keen on the Argentine, believing he would be a good fit for the club due to his willingness to bring through youngsters and play an attractive brand of football, both characteristics the United board and fans desire.

However, according to Sport, Pochettino has already snubbed the Premier League side, and is instead waiting on a call from Real Madrid if they choose to get rid of Carlo Ancelotti.

Pochettino masterminded a 1-0 win over Ancelotti when the two managers met during the first leg of PSG v Real Madrid in the Champions League, although the one goal difference flatters a Madrid team who were played off the park.

Should Ancelotti, who was managing Everton before returning to Madrid last summer, fail to win La Liga this season, Pochettino knows he can expect a call from Florentino Perez. But Madrid are currently six clear of second place Sevilla, so it will be one mighty collapse if they are to lose the title from where they are.

This could open the door for United to pursue Erik ten Hag instead, with rumours circulating of him being ready to leave Ajax in the not so distant future.

A fan survey led by The Athletic also indicated a majority of United fans want him at the helm of The Red Devils, with 58% calling for Ten Hag to takeover compared to just 25.5% for former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino.