Leeds United are lining up their replacement for under fire manager Marcelo Bielsa, following a run of five winless Premier League games.

The Whites are now teetering on the brink of relegation, and sit just three points above 18th placed Burnley, having played two games more than Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

Following a run of five winless games which has seen them concede at least three goals in each of their last four games (16 in total), Bielsa’s future at Leeds is seriously under threat.

Leeds will be desperate to maintain their Premier League status going into next season, and are arguably a club who belong in England’s top flight owing to their size as a footballing institution.

However, all too often ugly truth of football is compassion and nostalgia will get you no where and cut-throat decisions need to made.

This is why Leeds are lining up former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca as Bielsa’s replacement according to Gianluigi Longari, who said: “The position of #Bielsa at #Leeds is complicated after the hard knockout against Liverpool. Among the names evaluated if things precipitate there is also #Fonseca”

Fonseca has been linked with jobs in England before, being rejected by Tottenham Hotspur before they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo, Newcastle United and Aston Villa since the summer.

His Roma record was quite solid, guiding them to fifth and seventh place finished in Serie A.

Those who watched Manchester United face Roma in last year’s Europa League semi-final may also remember it was Roma’s Fonseca who made it that far only to be knocked out by the tournament favourites and eventual runners up.