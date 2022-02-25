Liverpool and Arsenal have both offered Marco Asensio an upgrade on his current terms at Real Madrid.

Asensio is approaching the final year of his contract and both Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to offer him a chance to play in the Premier League. According to Super Deporte, Real Madrid are wanting Asensio to stay at the club on his current wages, but the two Premier League clubs are willing to offer him more money to prise him away from the Spanish giants.

Asensio has had an impressive season, despite a few injuries, scoring seven goals in 20 league games. The Spaniard was highly regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in his early years at Madrid, but a cruciate ligament rupture in 2019 has halted his progress slightly.

Looking at the fine form of Arsenal youngster Martin Odegaard, signing a player like Asensio doesn’t make an awful lot of sense. He’s naturally a number ten, but can play in wider positions. With other young talents such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in similar areas of the pitch, Mikel Arteta may decide to prioritise other positions.

Liverpool are clearly looking for more depth in forward positions, with the signing of Luis Diaz. Due to the versatility of Asensio, signing the 26-year-old could be a fantastic coup. Jurgen Klopp could look to develop him in a slightly attacking central midfield position, as well as offering cover for the likes of Mohamed Salah.