Liverpool attacker injured and out of EFL Cup final

Liverpool is expecting Diogo Jota to be fit enough to feature in this Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Chelsea. However, one player who won’t be available for Jurgen Klopp is Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the South American striker has recently injured his adductor muscle and will now miss this weekend’s important cup final.

Although suggestions that Jota is recovering well after injuring his ankle ligaments against Inter Milan earlier this week will come as welcome news to Klopp, losing Firmino will be a significant blow.

The Brazilian forward, although not always known for his prolific scoring, does come up with vital goals in hugely important matches – the latest example of this came in the second half of Tuesday’s knockout tie against Inter Milan.

However, now set to be sidelined for the first major cup final of the season, if Jota is not able to lead the Reds’ line from the start, Klopp will be forced to call upon Divock Origi, who in recent seasons, has been way down in the side’s pecking order and starved of first-team action.

Although Liverpool now faces a minor selection crisis, their current domestic and European form will still likely see them close as the final’s favourites to lift what would be their ninth EFL trophy.