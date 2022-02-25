Man United in running to sign rival defender wanting £400,000-per week

Manchester United are looking to bolster their defensive options and provide club captain Harry Maguire with some much-needed competition.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Red Devils are in the running to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger once his deal expires at the end of the season.

Best known for his unpredictability and outlandishness, Rudiger, 28, is one of the Blues’ most well-loved players.

Regardless of his unique persona on the pitch, the German international, in recent times, has shown he is one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs and the fact he is soon-to-be available on a free transfer is likely to see several top clubs look to sign him.

MORE: Relationship between Tuchel and attacker reaches new low as Chelsea star seeks transfer

Discussing the defender’s impending availability, Tuchel, who spoke to Chelsea’s official website at the end of last year, said: “We absolutely accept and are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch. There is no doubt about that.

“It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club. It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it.

“In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

Although also linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, recent reports suggest Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils are also candidates to offer the 28-year-old a way out of Stamford Bridge.

Having been offered a new deal worth £200,000-per week, Rudiger is understood to be wanting double that and so far, fans have yet to Chelsea’s hierarchy cave to the German’s demands.

Where do you think Rudiger will play his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.