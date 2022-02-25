Manchester City leading race to sign £135m rated megastar

Manchester City is reportedly in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims the prolific Norweigan’s next move is likely to be heavily influenced by his father and former Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland.

Rumours surrounding Haaland, 21, have been increasing ever since he made the move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020.

Despite currently being valued at £135m (Transfermarkt), Haaland has a £68m release clause that will activate in the summer, and that has meant speculation regarding where he will play next campaign has been turned up a notch.

A host of clubs are thought to be in the running for the striker, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Discussing his star client’s next destination, super-agent Mino Raiola, who spoke to SPORT1 last year (as quoted by Sky Sports), said: “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.

“He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.”

However, although it would appear that Haaland is likely to have his pick of any top European club, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens seem to have stolen a march on the chasing pack and that is due to Alf-Inge being involved in ‘direct negotiations’ regarding his son’s future.

Since joining the Black and Yellows two years ago, Haaland has netted 80 goals and contributed another 21 assists in just 79 appearances, in all competitions.