Manchester United lead race for Premier League star, after Man City withdraw from running

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester City have given up on their pursuit for Harry Kane, as they make Erling Haaland their number one target. 

Bild claims that Pep Guardiola no longer wants Kane, after having four bids rejected last summer. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has demanded over £160m for the striker, which is almost triple what Haaland will cost. The Dortmund striker has a £64m release clause which activates in the summer, a bargain for a young player of Haaland’s calibre.

Harry Kane
More Stories / Latest News
Three European clubs set to revive plans to form a Super League
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United set to battle over £27m rated Serie A star
Video: Thomas Tuchel reveals trust of his players following more Lukaku unsettled reports

Kane is now reportedly favourite to join Manchester United, with Ralf Rangnick in the market for a striker. With Cristiano Ronaldo recently turning 37 and Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring in the summer, United need a long term answer to their forward line. Selling their star player to a Premier League rival wouldn’t be the smartest move from Spurs, but with Kane expressing his desire to win trophies, he may eventually try and see out his contract, leaving on a free transfer. Every player has a price and Levy must now decide whether to sell while his stock is high or hope he can convince the 28-year-old to stay at the club.

More Stories Erling Haaland Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.