Manchester City have given up on their pursuit for Harry Kane, as they make Erling Haaland their number one target.

Bild claims that Pep Guardiola no longer wants Kane, after having four bids rejected last summer. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has demanded over £160m for the striker, which is almost triple what Haaland will cost. The Dortmund striker has a £64m release clause which activates in the summer, a bargain for a young player of Haaland’s calibre.

Kane is now reportedly favourite to join Manchester United, with Ralf Rangnick in the market for a striker. With Cristiano Ronaldo recently turning 37 and Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring in the summer, United need a long term answer to their forward line. Selling their star player to a Premier League rival wouldn’t be the smartest move from Spurs, but with Kane expressing his desire to win trophies, he may eventually try and see out his contract, leaving on a free transfer. Every player has a price and Levy must now decide whether to sell while his stock is high or hope he can convince the 28-year-old to stay at the club.