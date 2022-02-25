Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs who want to land Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala in the summer.

Dybala’s contract with Juventus runs out in the summer, leaving him able to sign on a free with a new club for next season.

The Manchester giants are chief among the set of Premier League sides who would like to bring the Argentine to England.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle also hold an interest in him.

However, according to 90min despite their openness to an England move Dybala and his entourage are somewhat hesitant on this, with each of the aforementioned clubs believing Dybala will sign an extension with Juventus.

Dybala, who can play as a striker or as a ’10’, has scored seven goals and got five assists in 20 Serie A games this season.

Man United have previously tried to sign him in the past, seeing these attempts result in failure.

However, whether signing the 28-year-old is smart from a team structure perspective is a serious question due to the way United talisman Bruno Fernandes also likes to play.

Dybala would arguably be perfect for someone like City and Pep Guardiola, who would relish a player who is capable of dropping off into the hole and has the more clinical edge of striker in true ‘false nine’ fashion.