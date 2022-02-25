Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out on when he plans to retire from professional football.

Ronaldo insists he still has four or five more years left in him and still wants to win more trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Dazn: “It’s hard to say that I don’t want more, because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not?”. ? #MUFC “I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more, we’ll see, and I want to win more things”. pic.twitter.com/5AeHjJMNuK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2022

These comments from Ronaldo have come out shortly after a Youtube video, where Frank Leboeuf called for the Portuguese star to retire, rather than tarnishing his reputation as one of the greats, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The fairy-tale move back to where Ronaldo made his name hasn’t gone according to plan, with United realistically only in with a chance of winning one trophy, the Champions League. It’s rare that the 37-year-old goes without silverware during a season and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he will achieve his goal of more trophies as it stands.

The most interesting part about the comments from Ronaldo is him stating he believes he has four or five years left. This would take him to 41 or 42 and naturally during these years his physical attributes are going to decline. The question is whether he wants to end his career on a high or continue declining until his body cannot continue anymore.