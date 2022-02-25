Mason Greenwood removed from Football Manager 2022

Following his arrest, last month on suspicion of rape and assault, gaming giants Sports Interactive have become the latest company to ditch Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on January 30 after photographs and an audio clip surfaced online which allegedly showed the 20-year-old being violent towards a young woman.

The controversy surrounding Greenwood, which has rightfully dominated headlines since, has seen sports fashion brand Nike rip up his sponsorship deal, as well as EA Sports remove him from the multi-billion-pound game ‘FIFA’.

MORE: Liverpool attacker injured and out of EFL Cup final

However, in addition to both Nike and EA Sports, the latest big name to weigh in on the saga has been Sports Interactive, who are responsible for creating the hugely popular video game ‘Football Manager’ series.

Releasing a statement to Manchester Evening News, the creators of the immersive football game, said: “Any player or official serving an indefinite suspension from football, for whatever reason, has been removed from Football Manager in the latest update.

“If and when that suspension is lifted, the player or official will be reinstated at the next scheduled opportunity.”

Since his arrest, Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils and with legal proceedings ongoing, is unlikely to for the remainder of the season.