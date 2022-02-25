Kieran Trippier hits out at treatment of former Tottenham teammate

Kieran Trippier has commented on criticism towards Tottenham teammate Harry Kane.

Trippier said that criticism towards the Spurs striker “gets to me.” Kane has come under scrutiny this season after a dip in form, with a lot of fans and pundits putting it down to him having one eye on a transfer away from the London club.

Trippier tells BBC Radio 5 Live Sport that Kane is the best professional he’s every worked with. Kane was at Tottenham during Trippier’s time at the club and has first hand experience of the influence he can have on a dressing room and a team.

