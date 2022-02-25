Newcastle United have emerged as the shock front-runners to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Despite reported interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, Newcastle are said to be leading the race to sign the 23-year-old Nigerian forward, according to Luca Cerchione as quoted by AreaNapoli.

Osimhen has scored seven goals and got three assists in 15 Serie A games, despite a massive fractured cheekbone injury earlier in the season keeping him out for nearly two months of action for the Serie A title challengers.

Napoli are currently just two points behind league leaders AC Milan, and are level with defending Champions Inter having played one game more.

They have lost just once when Osimhen has played, winning just half of their league matches when he has not been involved in some capacity.

Osimhen’s impact for his side is clear to see, therefore making the interest in his services more than understandable. But the £54m valuation from transfermarkt could mean his actual transfer value is closer to the £100m mark. An even more likely figure considering his contract does not run out until 2025.

If Newcastle stay up they may go all guns blazing for him, while Man United and Madrid consider other options in the market.

Man United need a mobile front man capable of scoring goals, and are also looking to buy a younger striker meaning Osimhen matches their criteria for a new striker. Meanwhile, Madrid are only expected to go for a deal if they fail to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.