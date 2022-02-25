Nicolas Anelka has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Pogba, 28, will be out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season and speculation over where he may play next time out has been intensifying for quite some time.

Although also linked with Real Madrid and former club Juventus, Anelka has revealed that the 28-year-old is open to signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s Parisians.

Speaking to RMC Sport about the possibility of the World Cup winner teaming up with Lionel Messi and co. Anelka said “If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG.

“If he comes, we will forget all his injuries and we will see that he is a top player.

“I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn’t be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he is not well psychologically.”

Although Anelka’s words are likely to anger Manchester United fans, it is hard to disagree with his overall assessment.

Pogba, in spells, since rejoining all the way back in 2016, has looked a shadow of the player everybody knows he is capable of being.

Inconsistent form, as well as a series of niggling injuries, have restricted the Frenchman from reaching the heights that inspired United to bring him back in a deal worth a whopping £94.5m, nearly six years ago.

Although the 28-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford is soon-to-expire, interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently revealed that the midfielder is committed to giving his all to the club.

“I had a long conversation with him for more than an hour after the training session,” Rangnick told Man United last month. “A very good conversation. He committed himself until the end of the season.

“He explained to me that he wants to be the best possible Paul Pogba that he can be.”

Since resigning from Juventus, Pogba has featured in 225 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 89 goals along the way.