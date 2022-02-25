The relationship between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and striker Romelu Lukaku is understood to be at its lowest and that has paved the way for the Belgian to sound out a move back to his old club.

That’s according to a recent report from Gazetta dello Sport, who claims Lukaku is unhappy in London and is desperate to secure a move back to Inter Milan.

The towering striker, who left the Blues in 2014, shocked fans last summer after agreeing to return to the club in a deal worth a whopping £101m.

However, after struggling to bring with him his title-winning form that saw him net 64 goals in just 95 appearances for Inter Milan, Lukaku now finds himself well out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international hasn’t helped himself though.

MORE: ‘It’s not right’ – Antonio Conte drops bombshell statements after Spurs suffer defeat to Burnley

Going on record to reaffirm his love for the Nerazzurri, Lukaku, who spoke with Sky Sports Italia last year (as quoted by GiveMeSport), said: “I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this… how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans – this bothers me because it was not the right time.

“Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened.

“I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at top level to win more together.

“I want to apologise to the Inter fans, the timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever.”

Following his bizarre decision to publically state his desire to one day return to the San Siro, the striker has now unsurprisingly found that the goals have dried up and, as a result, his place in the Blues’ first-team is very much under threat – suggesting all is not well between manager and player.

Although Lukaku has reportedly been in contact with Inter Milan about the possibility of the club resigning him, a deal may be unachievable due to the Serie A champions’ financial situation.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Who is to blame for this expensive mess?

Is it Tuchel for not understanding how the player may fit into his tactical plans? Is it transfer chief Marina Granovskaia for agreeing to resign Lukaku? Or is it Italian agency P&P for advising their client to make the move back to England’s top-flight?

We reckon, along with the player himself, it could be a bit of everything.

Lukaku is a great player – there is no denying that. When fully fit and firing, the big Belgian is arguably one of the most devastating strikers in world football. However, his style of play is unique and it needs to be nurtured, with his strengths played to – this is something Tuchel has clearly struggled to replicate former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte on.

Although Granovskaia is unlikely to be a tactical mastermind, at the end of the day, it is her signature on a deal’s final pieces of paperwork and so far Lukaku is a blackmark worth over £100m on her usually impressive resume.

From an advisory perspective, P&P, who represent the striker, have not covered themselves in glory either. Clearly eager to take a huge payout, sadly, it is the career of their client that is now paying the price.

And lastly – Lukaku himself. What was he thinking? – He had everything going for him in Italy. He had just lifted the Serie A title and was on course to make his landmark 100th appearance for the club. He must have known that if he jumped shipped when he did, he was unlikely to be welcomed back with open arms.