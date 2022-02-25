Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and club Chairman Daniel Levy did not speak after the clubs 1-0 loss to Burnley.

This comes following comments from the Italian which cast doubt over his future at the North London club.

Speaking in his post-match interviews, Conte said: “the club has to make an assessment”, indicating he may have been ready to either walk out the door in recognition of his own recent failure to get the team winning or been prepared to be sacked as Spurs boss.

The Burnley defeat saw Spurs fall to their fourth defeat in five games, with only a late Harry Kane winner against Manchester City providing any respite during this run.

However, a report from The Athletic has revealed that despite the former Chelsea and Inter Milan managers outburst following the defeat, no such conversation between himself and Levy took place.

Whether this stems from a lack of decisiveness from Levy or whether it derives from his simply not wanting to add fuel to the fire by adding further fuel to Conte’s comments is not certain. But Levy is reportedly someone who tends to be quiet in the immediate aftermath of a defeat, so this is potentially not out of character.

The Athletics’ report also indicates Levy is preparing to hold constructive talks with the Italian about the rest of the season, which will require a big effort from all parties if they are going to reach their desired targets of a top four finish.