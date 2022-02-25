Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to revive plans to form a European Super League, despite the nine other teams withdrawing from the proposal last year.

The Telegraph report that Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, will unveil the plans next week. The original proposal came to a halt, after nine clubs withdrew following public outrage over the decision. The Premier League ‘big six’ were all initially involved last year, but all swiftly changed their mind after many protests from fans, pundits and other clubs.

The Premier League don’t expect the clubs who were initially involved to partake again and have “accepted their error of judgement.” More will become clear on the full details of the proposal next week, however it is expected that clubs will qualify for the Super League through their domestic leagues and have made a U-turn on their initial idea of having permanent members. It will be interesting to see the backlash from the majority of the footballing world, with a large percentage disagreeing with the whole idea.