Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to out for at least three weeks, following a leg injury sustained during 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The 24-year-old, signed from Juventus, was brought in to bolster up Tottenham’s midfield, but now must watch from the stands after an injury early into his Spurs tenure. With Antonio Conte’s side struggling in recent weeks, the next few games are extremely important for them to get back into the race for the top four. Due to already having Oliver Skipp injured, Tottenham are left very short in the central midfield area.

Bentancur is going to be out for at least three weeks, reports The Daily Mail. The natural replacement for him would be Harry Winks, who was substituted in for him at half time following the injury. With Tanguy Ndombele going out on loan, Winks and Hojbjerg are the only real options for Conte now, unless you count the versatile Eric Dier.

Bentancur has no history of regular injuries, so Spurs fans shouldn’t be too concerened that they’ve signed an injury-prone midfielder. Looking at the incident that occured, it was a fantastic piece of skill from Josh Brownhill that got the Uruguayan in a twist, leading to the injury.