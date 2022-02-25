Che Adams scoops the ball over Angus Gunn, whilst being laid on the floor.

Adams scores the opening goal for Southampton against Norwich City. A little stroke of luck, but he does excellently to scoop the ball over Angus Gunn, after initially missing the ball.

SOUTHAMPTON LEAD!! ? Norwich fail to clear and Che Adams pokes it in while on the floor! ? pic.twitter.com/4ppBHngRN7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2022

Che Adams opens the scoring for Southampton pic.twitter.com/FsgQmBE15E — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) February 25, 2022

Adams scores his seventh league goal of the season, with Southampton currently on a fantastic run of form, beating Tottenham and Everton in recent weeks. Norwich are looking to gather points, in their fight to stay in the league.