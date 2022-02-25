Video: Che Adams scores opening goal, whilst being laid on the floor

Southampton FC
Posted by

Che Adams scoops the ball over Angus Gunn, whilst being laid on the floor.

Adams scores the opening goal for Southampton against Norwich City. A little stroke of luck, but he does excellently to scoop the ball over Angus Gunn, after initially missing the ball.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal have been offered £113m transfer target
Manchester United lead race for Premier League star, after Man City withdraw from running
Three European clubs set to revive plans to form a Super League

Adams scores his seventh league goal of the season, with Southampton currently on a fantastic run of form, beating Tottenham and Everton in recent weeks. Norwich are looking to gather points, in their fight to stay in the league.

More Stories Che Adams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.