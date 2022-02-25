Che Adams scoops the ball over Angus Gunn, whilst being laid on the floor.
Adams scores the opening goal for Southampton against Norwich City. A little stroke of luck, but he does excellently to scoop the ball over Angus Gunn, after initially missing the ball.
SOUTHAMPTON LEAD!!
Norwich fail to clear and Che Adams pokes it in while on the floor!
Southampton, Che Adams ile 1-0 Öne Geçti!
Che Adams opens the scoring for Southampton
Adams scores his seventh league goal of the season, with Southampton currently on a fantastic run of form, beating Tottenham and Everton in recent weeks. Norwich are looking to gather points, in their fight to stay in the league.