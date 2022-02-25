Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has had a statue unveiled at Aberdeen.

The Scot has had the statue made for him to commemorate his time managing Aberdeen.

Ferguson spent eight years of his managerial career with the Scottish side before moving to Manchester United.

The now 80-year-old won three Scottish Championships, including a back-to-back haul between the 83/84 and 84/85 seasons, four Scottish Cups, one Scottish League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup and Cup Winners Cup.

His time there is the most successful in the club’s history, as they won 10 of the 19 total trophies they have ever won in the eight year-stretch of Ferguson’s management.

Ferguson then moved to Man United in 1986, going on to win 38 trophies with the club and retire as one of the greatest managers of all time.

You can watch the full video below.