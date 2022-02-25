Video: Oriol Romeu hits thunderous strike from the edge of the area

Oriol Romeu scores a volley from the edge of the area to put Norwich out of sight.

Romeu scores his first league goal of the season in impressive style, powering the ball home after it dropped to him on the edge of the box. Shortly after, Romeu was named man of the match after an impressive performance which helped Southampton seal three points against Norwich. A win sees The Saints climb up to 9th place, extending their unbeaten run at home to ten games.

