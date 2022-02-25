Video: Thomas Tuchel reveals trust of his players following more Lukaku unsettled reports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken to his press conference to defend his players amid reports of unease surrounding Romelu Lukaku.

During his pre-match press conference before Chelsea take on Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup, Tuchel was asked for his thoughts on Lukaku’s reaction to more reports that he was unsettled at Chelsea and wanted a return to Inter Milan.

Lukaku was quick to deny the rumours, and Tuchel admitted he was not even aware of the reports or the subsequent reaction, instead revealing his “trust” for his players.

