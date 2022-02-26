£10m man signed by Spurs despite no interest from popular former coach

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke has been a pretty underwhelming signing, though this isn’t directly his fault. 

Clarke, now on loan with League One side Sunderland, has had as many loan spells away from the club as he has made first team appearances.

The winger was signed in 2019 from Leeds, despite a total lack of interest from former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Athletic, it was Daniel Levy who pushed for the deal to happen, convincing himself the deal was a good one via some stats and metrics.

The signing compounds a number of poor signings which Spurs have made in recent seasons; Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso seemingly among the high profile signings who appear to be in this bracket too.

Clarke, now 21, likely needs a permanent move in order to get his career back on track.

When Levy pushed for the signing he was doing quite well at with Leeds United in the Championship, but has since seen his career stagnate while being the latest player to go on the loan system merry-go-round.

He is rated at £4.5m as per transfermarkt, so Spurs might expect to get back roughly half of what they paid should they opt to put him up for sale in the summer.

