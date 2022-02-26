Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is adamant he will leave the club in the summer.

According to The Athletic, Conte’s comments following the 1-0 loss to Burnley cut far deep than they have at first appeared.

Conte made some very cryptic comments about his future, saying there needs to be an “assessment” by the club about his position.

The Italian is more than used to dealing with intense pressure, and has won titles with numerous clubs including Inter Milan and Chelsea.

But as someone who seems to take losing very personally, it is a different type of team and pressure which he now has to deal with.

Four defeats from five would be major cause for concern at almost any club and hopefully there is some respite for him now following his sides 4-0 demolition of Leeds United.

Given the Italians record they understandably want to keep the £250k per week manager, but it could end up being a tough ask if they fail to achieve a place in the top four.

They will need to really convince Conte that Spurs is the place to spend next season by giving him a convincing package for the summer window.