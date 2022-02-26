Arsenal could snap up nine-goal La Liga ace with €700m release clause for bargain fee as club open to summer offers

With Arsenal inching ever closer to the top four with their recent upturn in form, expectations could be set to drastically shift with regard to the calibre of player the club is capable of attracting in the summer.

One name that has been linked with a switch to Mikel Arteta’s outfit is that of Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio – who has registered nine goals in all competitions this term – with the club reportedly open to receiving offers for the winger in the summer.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with the La Liga giants prepared to accept a cut-price fee, despite the player’s €700m release clause, ranging roughly between €50-60m.

With the 26-year-old’s contract set to expire in 2023 and there being no clear sign of a contract renewal taking place in the near future, it’s expected that several top outfits will be keen to examine the opportunity in question come the end of the season.

Asensio has featured fairly regularly, however, for Carlo Ancelotti’s men of late in the Spanish top-flight, which could yet convince the forward that his future lies with the current league leaders.