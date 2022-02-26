Chelsea star’s situation in London ‘has gone off the rails’, says former coach, as concerns over form continue

Chelsea have enjoyed a successful campaign thus far, securing the Club World Cup earlier in February, and now possess the chance to add to their trophy cabinet with the League Cup on Sunday.

Whether Romelu Lukaku will be handed the opportunity to head Thomas Tuchel’s forward line, however, is a different matter entirely in light of his recent struggles in the blue shirt.

It’s prompted the striker’s former manager, Ariel Jacobs, to back his old protege in the face of adversity.

“It has gone off the rails. The situation has got out of hand,” the Belgian football coach told Voetbal Primeur (via Sport Witness).

“In that sense, I could understand Tuchel’s decision, but if it really had an effect? In the next games, all eyes will be on Romelu again.

“The only thing that can really turn the tide is a good run of games. With lots of goals. But give Romelu a decent chance, and he’ll also hit the back of the net.

“Did I make the right choice? It is inevitable that Romelu asks himself that question these days. But on the other hand, he is mentally very strong.”

Despite having registered 12 goal contributions in 28 appearances (across all competitions), question marks have arisen following his switch from the Serie A, with the Belgian international’s league form somewhat mixed.

The 28-year-old did prove to be pivotal, however, in Chelsea’s efforts to secure the Club World Cup, scoring against both Al-Hilal and Palmeiras.

His current numbers, nonetheless, are a far cry from those posted with Inter Milan (40 goal contributions in 44 games last term), leading some to question whether Lukaku could be due for an early exit from Stamford Bridge.

As the attacker’s form in Italy has proven, however, there’s most certainly a world-class player in there for the club’s coaching staff to draw out, though the question remains as to how.