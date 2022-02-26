Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, with both clubs looking to get their hands on the trophy that has been Manchester City’s for the previous four years.

The last time they faced each other in the final of this competition, it was called the Carling Cup, with Chelsea running out 3-2 winners.

Chelsea lifted the trophy in 2015, with Liverpool last doing so in 2012.

Chelsea received a boost this week, with the news that Reece James could be available on Sunday.

Every Chelsea player other than Ben Chilwell trained on Friday, including English right-back James.

When asked in his press conference whether James would play, Thomas Tuchel said, as per Chelsea’s official website: “It’s a very good question. Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure I could answer your question right now.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech trained, despite picking up knocks midweek against Lille.

A key decision for Tuchel will be whether to start Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz, after the latter’s impressive display in the Champions League, scoring the opener.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino this Sunday, but do have Diogo Jota potentially available, which will be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Liverpool manager confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start ahead of Alisson, after helping the Merseyside club get to the final.

The big question will be whether Klopp decides to risk Jota, after an impressive performance from Sadio Mane in the middle of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz – a frontline that helped them defeat Leeds United midweek 6-0.

Jota and Firmino are key to how Liverpool play, dropping in between the lines and creating space, but they certainly didn’t miss them last time out.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three ties against Liverpool in all competitions, drawing two of them.

Klopp has struggled to get the better of Tuchel in England and will be looking to do so when they come together on Sunday.

The pair share a similar story, both starting at Mainz in Germany, before moving to Dortmund and ending up in England.

They’ve had successful careers so far, winning 20 trophies between them. Due to their similarities in career path, they are constantly compared against each other.

This Sunday will be an exciting match up between two excellent coaches who have crossed paths multiple times.

In fact, they’ve faced each other 16 times in their careers. Tuchel historically has struggled against his German compatriot. Klopp has won nine times, with Tuchel winning just twice. The history between not only the managers but the two clubs, is set to make for an exciting game that you don’t want to miss.