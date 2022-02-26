Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has been backed by former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny despite his lack of goals for his new side.

Wood, a January signing from Burnley, has failed to score in any of his six Premier League games for Newcastle so far despite starting each of them.

Despite his lack of goals contributions for the team Kenny has implored Newcastle fans to be patient with the New Zealand international, and look at his overall contribution to the team.

He told Football Insider: “Yeah, he should be scoring more goals, that’s what he was signed for but he is getting Newcastle further up the pitch.

“He’s holding the ball up and in their last few games that has allowed players like Saint-Maximin to take it off him higher up the pitch, closer to the goal. I think he suits this Newcastle side.

“The important thing is that he is contributing because strikers aren’t just there to score goals. I think any criticism of him is harsh and a bit out of order to be honest, he’s only been there a few weeks.”

Wood scored three times for Burnley this season before his January switch. The 30-year-old has scored at least 10 goals in his last four Premier League seasons, a record not many strikers have at clubs who regularly fight relegation.

Following their 2-0 win over Brentford today, Newcastle have now not lost in seven games and now have a four point cushion to the relegation zone.