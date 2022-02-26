On the heels of its 4-0 Premier League home defeat to Tottenham, Leeds United has now reportedly made a decision on the managerial status of Marcelo Bielsa.

According to a report from Talk Sport, Bielsa has now left his role as manager of Leeds United via “mutual consent.”

Leeds United has reportedly already identified a possible replacement for the Argentine manager. Talk Sport further notes that club officials are eyeing Jesse Marsch as its new manager.

Marsch left his role as manager of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in December via mutual consent. He finished his tenure with RB Leipzig with seven wins from the club’s opening 17 matches in Bundesliga play, as the side sat outside the top-four of the league standings in the first half of the campaign.

Marsch reportedly will now manage a Leeds United side that currently sits at 16th place in the Premier League standings as it has not won a single league fixture since its 3-2 victory over West Ham in mid-January.

For Bielsa, he now reportedly leaves Leeds United following a four-season managerial stint. He guided Leeds United to Premier League promotion after winning the Championship in the 2019-2020 campaign. Leeds United just missed out on qualifying for European football last season following its ninth-place standing, as it finished a mere three points behind seventh-place Tottenham.

Bielsa’s future with Leeds United was already much in question entering the season, as he was set to be out of a contract in June.

Leeds United now will continue its relegation battle in its upcoming away clash against Leicester City next week.