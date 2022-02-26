Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has opted for big changes to his starting xi against Watford, including dropping captain Harry Maguire to the bench.

Following United’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Spain, Rangnick had made five changes to the line up.

Maguire comes out in favour of Victor Lindelof, who could put down a marker for his starting credentials given the inconsistent form of Maguire and Raphael Varane in recent weeks.

It is all change for the full-backs too. Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for his second start in a row in the Premier League since early January, while Alex Telles also returns in favour of Luke Shaw.

Nemanja Matic partners Fred in midfield, while Paul Pogba seems to be moving out to the left wing in favour of Jadon Sancho.

Anthony Elanga also earns himself a start after his midweek heroics. Him and Matic changed the game in United’s favour so this a more than deserved start to show what they can do from the beginning.

Cristiano Ronaldo retains his spot up front. He will be hoping for some better service today than he got in midweek.

United restore their four point cushion to fifth place with a win today, but Watford embarrassed United the last time they met, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked.

They need to pick up every point they can if they want to earn a top four spot ahead of Arsenal, who are probably favourites at this stage.