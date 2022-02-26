Manchester United legend Roy Keane has told The Red Devils which manager they should appoint in the summer.

Keane, nowadays a regular pundit on Sky Sports, has told United to appoint Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be moving upstairs in the summer into a consultancy position, leading to speculation about who United will appoint as their next head coach.

Simeone is one such consideration, and Keane believes he would be ideal for United due to his no nonsense policy in dealing with players according to The Mirror.

He has won two La Liga titles with comparatively limited resources to other Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona and has cultivated a tough and gritty brand of football.

United drew 1-1 with Simeone’s Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League clash, but were decisively second best, particularly in the second half.

Simeone has also led his side to a number of Champions League finals, seeing his dream fall at the final hurdle due to heroic performances from United’s current talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Keane won 19 trophies with United, playing 471 times for the club including a vast number as captain.