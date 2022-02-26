Footballing philosopher Marcelo Bielsa looks set to lose his job as manager of Leeds United following another embarrassing defeat.

Leeds were resoundingly beaten 4-0 by Antonio Conte’s out of form Tottenham Hotspur, with England captain Harry Kane playing a starring role in the demolition.

However, this defeat gives them the unwanted record of the most goals conceded in a calendar month, and marks a seven-day period which has seen the team concede four to Manchester United, six to Liverpool and four to Spurs. 14 goals conceded in three games deserves a far more harsh description than appalling.

And now as a result, Bielsa’s time at Leeds looks like it could be coming to an end, with The Athletic reporting former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is the leading candidate to replace Bielsa.

While Leeds need to make a decision quickly given they now sit just thee points off of the relegation zone having played more games than anyone below them, the way in which Bielsa’s backroom staff are employed will make a swift change complicated.

Bielsa has given Leeds a clear philosophy and reinvigorated a fanbase by returning it to the glory lands of the Premier League. But time and time again, Bielsa’s methods have shown to be far too antiquated to work without all the necessary pieces.

Injuries to Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have made this difficult, but having such a huge dip leading to a potential relegation means Bielsa needed to adapt. And he has seemingly failed to do so.