Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich relinquishes control of club following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Chelsea FC
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has relinquished control of the club following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, handed the club over to its charity trust following the sanctions imposed on him and other wealthy Russian individuals by the UK government.

As quoted by Sky Sports, a statement from the 55-year-old regarding his ownership of Chelsea said: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

Roman Abramovich with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at the Club World Cup

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

This massive bombshell comes just days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a few short weeks after Chelsea became just the fifth club to win every single trophy when they won the Club World Cup courtesy of Kai Havertz’s extra-time penalty kick.

Abramovich has been unable to visit Chelsea in England as a result of sanctions placed on a number of Russian individuals from a previous escalation of tensions from Russia near to Ukraine.

However, this move means he is completely given up control of the club to allow it to govern itself, at least until the conflict is resolved.

