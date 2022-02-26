Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a world-class double save to deny Manchester City a chance of going ahead against his team.

Pickford firstly pushed away a low and powerful effort from Kevin De Bruyne before quickly getting back up on his feet and denying Bernardo Silva on his rebounded effort.

Unfortunately, the England stopper could do nothing to prevent Phil Foden scoring a later winner against him, with Michael Keane suffering from a lapse in concentration to allow Foden to tap the ball into an almost empty net.

Everton were also controversially denied a penalty after VAR deemed Rodri not to have handled the ball.

