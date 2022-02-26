Video: Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min officially become the most profilic partnership in Premier League history

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have officially become the most prolific attacking duo in Premier League history. 

Kane and Son combined once again for Tottenham Hotspurs fourth goal and a lacklustre Leeds United.

England captain Kane played a beautiful pass over the top for Son to run onto after his curved run. The South Korean brought the ball down well and managed to get his shot away and past the on-rushing Illan Meslier.

The win hopefully marks an end to a dismal run of form for Spurs, who before today had lost four of their last five.

However, for Kane and Son it moves them on to 37 goals as a duo, one more than the previous record holders, Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard who sit on 36.

With another 13 games for Spurs to play in the Premier League this season there is no reason to believe this could not stretch to beyond 40 by the seasons end.

