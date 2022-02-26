Manchester City and Everton Ukrainian stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko embraced before the Premier League game between the two clubs.

Ukraine has recently been invaded by Russia under orders from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It is understandable both players are shaken up, with members of their family and friends likely caught up in the conflict.

Both players were selected on the bench today and it may be a mercy for neither to play any minutes today given the circumstances and given their thoughts may be elsewhere.

You can watch the full video below.

Man City's Zinchenko & Everton's Mykolenko embrace during the warm-up ?? ? pic.twitter.com/NjgrQOTlOf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports