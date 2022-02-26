Manchester United have had enough chances to already put this game to bed, but profligate finishing has been a problem.

They have actually had the ball in the net once, Cristiano Ronaldo tapping in low cross from the left but going a split second too early and staying offside.

Bruno Fernandes has had three excellent chances to score the opener as well, the first coming when he went through one on one against Ben Foster, the second coming when he failed to get a volley on target and the third coming when Ronaldo crossed it to him after rounding the goalkeeper.

Bizarrely though Ronaldo did not go for goal.

You can watch this last chance below.

Pictures from LIVE USA