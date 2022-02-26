Manchester City were far from their best today, but Phil Foden came up with the goods when they needed it most.

Foden profited from Michael Keane’s lapse in concentration to tap the ball into an empty net and fire City four points clear of Liverpool in the title race.

City were struggling to find a way through before the goal, with Jordan Pickford putting up a man of the match display in net for The Toffees.

However, shortly after Manchester City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle the ball in the box.

After a VAR review, referee Paul Tierney deemed the defensive midfielder had in fact not handled the ball, controversially denying Everton a penalty.

The call could be a huge one when considering the wider content of the title race for Liverpool, who have a game in hand on City.

You can watch the full video below.

? "That is what champions do!" Phil Foden pounces on an unfortunate deflection to break the deadlock ? pic.twitter.com/X737K65VDE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

Everton were denied a penalty after Rodri was deemed to have not deliberately handled the ball ? pic.twitter.com/XqpQ2uiRTb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports