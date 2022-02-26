Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has held nothing back during his post-match interview, revealing his unhappiness with United’s recent results.

United created an Expected Goals value of 2.53, over two more than visitors Watford did.

And Rangnick took a more macro evaluation of the situation, analysing the points United have picked up compared to what they should have done so far.

He would be right in this evaluation too, and a place in the top four could be lost as a result of the wasteful finishing shown by United’s attacking players.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Right now we have a point average of two, we should easily have four or six points more. This is why I'm not completely happy with the results." Ralf Rangnick is not happy with the points that Manchester United have dropped recently pic.twitter.com/QltEnLmuPn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports