Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has held nothing back during his post-match interview, revealing his unhappiness with United’s recent results.

United created an Expected Goals value of 2.53, over two more than visitors Watford did.

And Rangnick took a more macro evaluation of the situation, analysing the points United have picked up compared to what they should have done so far.

He would be right in this evaluation too, and a place in the top four could be lost as a result of the wasteful finishing shown by United’s attacking players.

Pictures from Sky Sports

